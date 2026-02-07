Milan Protest Highlights Tensions Over Winter Olympics Impact
Thousands of people protested in Milan against housing costs and environmental damage on the first day of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Activists criticized unsustainable urban models and the burden Olympic infrastructure places on communities. The march, organized by grassroots groups, highlighted rising inequality and environmental concerns.
On Saturday, thousands took to Milan's streets, protesting against high housing costs and environmental damage coinciding with the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics' commencement. The demonstration, spearheaded by grassroots unions and housing groups, addressed activists' concerns over skyrocketing rents and an unsustainable city model.
The property boom in Milan following the 2015 World Expo has compounded living cost pressures, with tax incentives attracting affluent residents amid Brexit. Protestors argue Olympic infrastructure is financially and environmentally unsound, pointing to infrastructure projects in mountain areas as proof.
Around 5,000 marchers set off from the Medaglie d'Oro square, under tight security, to underline the Games' socioeconomic impacts, juxtaposed with the use of existing facilities as claimed by the IOC. This follows prior protests, mobilizing against the perceived imposition of burdens tied to the global event.
