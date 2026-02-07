Gujarat CM Embraces Spiritual and Educational Initiatives

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recently paid a visit to Ambaji Temple, where he offered prayers for the state's peace and prosperity. His visit was part of the foundation ceremony for the first phase of the Ambaji Corridor project, according to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

Alongside his visit to Ambaji, Patel attended the Prakruti Prem Bhagwat Katha-Gyan Yagna Mahotsav in Gandhinagar, a pioneering event aimed at raising environmental awareness. The festival features the celebrated Katha narrator Pujya Bhaishri Ramesh Oza and operates with a commitment to nature, eschewing traditional setups like mandaps or pandals in favor of a natural grove setting.

Additionally, the Chief Minister participated in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event with students from Anand Niketan School. This nationwide initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to inspire students and transform examination stress into success. Patel's participation underscores his dedication to educational engagement and student well-being.

