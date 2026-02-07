Left Menu

Gujarat CM Embraces Spiritual and Educational Initiatives

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visits Ambaji Temple and participates in the Prakruti Prem Bhagwat Katha-Gyan Yagna to promote environmental awareness. He also engages in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students, emphasizing the importance of exams as opportunities rather than challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:33 IST
Gujarat CM Embraces Spiritual and Educational Initiatives
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recently paid a visit to Ambaji Temple, where he offered prayers for the state's peace and prosperity. His visit was part of the foundation ceremony for the first phase of the Ambaji Corridor project, according to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

Alongside his visit to Ambaji, Patel attended the Prakruti Prem Bhagwat Katha-Gyan Yagna Mahotsav in Gandhinagar, a pioneering event aimed at raising environmental awareness. The festival features the celebrated Katha narrator Pujya Bhaishri Ramesh Oza and operates with a commitment to nature, eschewing traditional setups like mandaps or pandals in favor of a natural grove setting.

Additionally, the Chief Minister participated in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event with students from Anand Niketan School. This nationwide initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to inspire students and transform examination stress into success. Patel's participation underscores his dedication to educational engagement and student well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Father's Controversial Voting Lesson Raises Eyebrows

Father's Controversial Voting Lesson Raises Eyebrows

 India
2
Assam Cabinet Refers Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Links to MHA

Assam Cabinet Refers Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Links to MHA

 India
3
Cricket's Global Rise: A Diplomatic Push in the USA

Cricket's Global Rise: A Diplomatic Push in the USA

 India
4
Milan's Olympic Tension: Protests Highlight Housing and Environmental Issues

Milan's Olympic Tension: Protests Highlight Housing and Environmental Issues

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026