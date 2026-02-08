North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

Left Menu

North Korea will hold its 9th Congress in February, as announced by the country's state media, KCNA. Preparations for the event, including agenda planning, are underway. The Congress is a major political event held every five years, where key policies and objectives are established. Analysts anticipate a military parade featuring new weaponry and notable attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 03:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 03:07 IST
North Korea is preparing for its 9th Congress in late February, as reported by state media outlet, KCNA. Although specific dates remain undisclosed, preparations for the significant political event are in full swing.

The ruling Workers' Party's political bureau convened on Saturday to finalize the Congress's agenda and timing. North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, has been active, visiting key military and economic sites, including a cruise missile launch area and a vast greenhouse farm, showcasing his national policy achievements.

Held every five years, the Congress serves as one of North Korea's largest political gatherings, setting key policy directions. Experts predict the event may feature a military parade unveiling new weaponry, with the possibility of high-profile international attendees.

