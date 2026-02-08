Left Menu

Foreign Portfolio Investors Stage Comeback Amid Optimism In Indian Markets

Foreign portfolio investors have returned to Indian equities as net buyers in February, injecting over Rs 8,100 crore. This shift follows heavy outflows due to global trade tensions and currency volatility. The renewed confidence is driven by eased uncertainties, a stable interest rate outlook, and strengthened India-US trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 11:24 IST
Foreign Portfolio Investors Stage Comeback Amid Optimism In Indian Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a positive twist for the Indian equity markets, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in the first week of February, injecting over Rs 8,100 crore. This marks a significant change after several months of withdrawals due to global financial uncertainties.

The market sentiments improved on the back of easing global conditions, improved interest rate expectations domestically, and promising trade relations with the United States, according to Himanshu Srivastava from Morningstar Investment Research India. January had seen outflows amid market turbulences such as volatile currency rates and geopolitical tensions.

Investment experts like Vaqarjaved Khan of Angel One attribute the change in sentiment to multiple factors, including supportive fiscal measures and stable US bond yields. The rupee's appreciation against the dollar also plays a crucial role, with hopes of further stabilization potentially drawing in more investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Bold Economic Vision: $500 Billion in US Imports

India's Bold Economic Vision: $500 Billion in US Imports

 India
2
Tragedy at Sathyamangalam: Farmer Trampled by Elephants

Tragedy at Sathyamangalam: Farmer Trampled by Elephants

 India
3
Ukraine Enforces Sanctions on Firms Aiding Russian Drone Production

Ukraine Enforces Sanctions on Firms Aiding Russian Drone Production

 Global
4
AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026