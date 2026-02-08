Blueprint for Viksit Bharat: High-Level Banking Committee on the Cards
The Indian government plans to establish a High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat to devise strategies for creating mega-lenders to support a developed India. This initiative aligns with efforts to restructure public sector NBFCs and strengthen the banking sector for future economic growth.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government is poised to establish a High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat. In her remarks to PTI, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the need for the committee to provide strategic guidance on enhancing India's banking infrastructure to meet the financial needs of a rapidly developing nation.
The initiative aims to strengthen the country's banking sector by devising a comprehensive blueprint for mega-lenders. This move is part of a broader strategy to align financial services with India's economic ambitions, ensuring banking facilities extend to the common man and support Viksit Bharat's funding needs.
The forthcoming High-Level Committee will coincide with proposed restructures in the public sector NBFCs, including the Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation, to improve operational efficiency. With previous acquisitions illustrating consolidation in the power funding sector, the proposal is a step towards enhancing financial stability and inclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Viksit Bharat
- High-Level Committee
- Banking
- Finance
- India
- Mega-lenders
- NBFCs
- PFC
- REC
- Sitharaman
ALSO READ
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants
India's Bold Economic Vision: $500 Billion in US Imports
India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul
RSS's Vision for Unity: Ideals and Influence in Modern India
Navigating the Tech Threat: Indian Companies Face Cybersecurity and AI Risks