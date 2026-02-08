Left Menu

France's Prime Minister Lecornu Outlines Bold Reforms Post-Budget Turmoil

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu unveiled his agenda focused on energy and defence following the resolution of intense budget discussions. He confirmed plans for new nuclear reactors and increased defence spending. Additionally, Lecornu aims to refocus state roles and maintain State Medical Aid, addressing fraud and IT modernization.

Paris | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:56 IST
In a swift move following the resolution of France's protracted budget crisis, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced his plans over the weekend, with a focus on energy and defence. After the country grappled with internal political turmoil for almost two years, resulting in the downfall of two previous prime ministers, Lecornu was appointed in September and now has outlined his forward-looking reforms.

Among his priorities, Lecornu emphasized the government's commitment to reducing the national deficit to 5% while avoiding tax hikes, a goal that many had previously doubted could be achieved. Work is set to begin on significant energy projects, including the construction of six new nuclear reactors by state-owned EDF and ambitious investments in renewable energy sources such as offshore wind, solar, and geothermal power.

Lecornu also highlighted the importance of strengthening France's military capabilities, with plans to double the defence budget by 2027. Additionally, discussions on decentralization and modernization of state medical aid were signaled as key areas of focus, with measures to combat fraud and update governmental IT systems slated for the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

