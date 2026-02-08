Left Menu

India's Path to Agricultural Self-Reliance: No More Imports of Fruits, Vegetables, and Flowers

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized India's goal to achieve self-reliance in producing fruits, vegetables, and flowers, eliminating the need for imports. The focus is on boosting domestic profitability and addressing post-harvest challenges like shelf life, with an overarching aim for a self-sufficient agricultural sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:06 IST
India's Path to Agricultural Self-Reliance: No More Imports of Fruits, Vegetables, and Flowers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced India's goal of self-reliance in the production of fruits, vegetables, and flowers on Sunday. The minister addressed a review meeting at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), emphasizing the aim to eliminate imports in these sectors.

Chouhan outlined the government's strategy, focusing on high-demand crops and ensuring domestic production remains beneficial for farmers. He cited significant progress in current production levels and called for extending this approach to emerging crops like dragon fruits, urging officials to identify critical fruits for local cultivation.

Highlighting challenges like post-harvest shelf life, Chouhan emphasized the importance of developing farmer-friendly varieties. He stressed that achieving agricultural self-reliance is crucial for a self-sufficient India and directed efforts to enhance profitability for farmers while increasing the shelf life of crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial Disputes

Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial ...

 Global
3
CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

 India
4
Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026