Bhumjaithai Party Takes Lead in Thai General Election
In Thailand's general election, early results show Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party leading with 15.15% of votes counted. The party is ahead of competitors such as the People's Party and former ruling party Pheu Thai. The live count was provided by the election commission.
The party currently surpasses both the People's Party and the former ruling party, Pheu Thai, according to the election commission's live preliminary count.