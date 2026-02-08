Left Menu

Bhumjaithai Party Takes Lead in Thai General Election

In Thailand's general election, early results show Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party leading with 15.15% of votes counted. The party is ahead of competitors such as the People's Party and former ruling party Pheu Thai. The live count was provided by the election commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:15 IST
Bhumjaithai Party Takes Lead in Thai General Election
  • Thailand

Early results in Thailand's general election reveal the Bhumjaithai Party, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, taking a decisive lead. As 15.15% of eligible votes are counted, Bhumjaithai edges ahead.

The party currently surpasses both the People's Party and the former ruling party, Pheu Thai, according to the election commission's live preliminary count.

