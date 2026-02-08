Left Menu

Towards Fruitful Independence: India's Path to Agricultural Self-Reliance

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasizes India's goal of self-reliance in fruit, vegetable, and flower production, eliminating imports. India's agricultural advancements are showcased, with a focus on enhancing domestic production profitability for farmers. The strategy includes managing post-harvest challenges and boosting income through increased production and market expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to establish agricultural self-reliance, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared that India aims to eliminate imports of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Speaking at the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Chouhan emphasized the focus on domestically profitable high-demand crops for farmers.

Chouhan noted significant progress in domestic production, citing avocados as a recent success, and highlighted the need to extend this self-reliance to crops like dragon fruits. The minister directed officials to identify essential fruits for local production, underlining profitability as a key factor.

The minister addressed post-harvest obstacles, stressing the importance of increasing produce shelf life. At an international trade fair, Chouhan elaborated on the strategy to boost farmers' income through value addition and market exploration, lauding Karnataka's achievements in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

