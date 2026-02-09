Left Menu

India's Shift in Oil Sourcing Amid U.S. Trade Overtures

Indian refiners are avoiding purchases of Russian oil for April delivery as the U.S. and India move closer to a trade pact. This shift may be strategic to fostering economic ties with Washington, despite India being a top buyer of discounted Russian oil following the 2022 Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 04:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 04:29 IST
India's Shift in Oil Sourcing Amid U.S. Trade Overtures

Indian oil refiners are currently bypassing Russian oil purchases as they gear up to receive deliveries in April, indicating a prolonged hiatus from such trades. This move aligns with growing ties between New Delhi and Washington, as both nations announced progress toward a pending trade pact expected in March.

Prominent refiners like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Reliance Industries have paused accepting offers for Russian oil slated for March and April loading. Although some Russian oil deliveries are scheduled for March, these companies are largely refraining from new acquisitions, reshaping their sourcing strategy amid international pressures.

The statements of commitment from leaders, including President Donald Trump, underscore a diplomatic pivot. Despite Trump's suspension of 25% tariffs on Indian goods, contingent on India's commitment to reduce Russian oil imports, the nation hasn't formally declared a suspension of these imports, maintaining its strategic energy diversification approach.

TRENDING

1
Yen's Slide Continues as Takaichi's Victory Ushers Economic Policy Shift

Yen's Slide Continues as Takaichi's Victory Ushers Economic Policy Shift

 Global
2
High-Stakes Verdict: Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai Faces Sentencing

High-Stakes Verdict: Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai Faces Sentencing

 Global
3
Takaichi's Triumph: Japan's Political Landscape Transformed

Takaichi's Triumph: Japan's Political Landscape Transformed

 Global
4
Sanae Takaichi's Sweeping Victory: New Economic Era for Japan

Sanae Takaichi's Sweeping Victory: New Economic Era for Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026