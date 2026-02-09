Kolkata Metro's Initiative to Deter Suicides: A Lifeline of Hope

Amid rising concerns over suicide attempts at Kolkata Metro stations, the railway service has introduced an informative audio message to dissuade individuals from taking drastic steps.

The message, crafted in collaboration with an FM channel, is a response to worrying trends among commuters, especially along the Blue Line, where several incidents were reported over the last few months.

Encouraging those in crisis to seek help from available counselors, who are accessible 24/7, the initiative aims to foster communal responsibility in preventing suicides, accentuating the irreplaceable value of life.