Left Menu

Kolkata Metro's Initiative to Deter Suicides: A Lifeline of Hope

Kolkata Metro's new initiative, launched with an FM channel, plays audio messages at North-South corridor stations to deter suicides. Highlighting mental health resources and the value of life, the campaign aims to address multiple suicide attempts recently reported along the Blue Line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 08:56 IST
Kolkata Metro's Initiative to Deter Suicides: A Lifeline of Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising concerns over suicide attempts at Kolkata Metro stations, the railway service has introduced an informative audio message to dissuade individuals from taking drastic steps.

The message, crafted in collaboration with an FM channel, is a response to worrying trends among commuters, especially along the Blue Line, where several incidents were reported over the last few months.

Encouraging those in crisis to seek help from available counselors, who are accessible 24/7, the initiative aims to foster communal responsibility in preventing suicides, accentuating the irreplaceable value of life.

TRENDING

1
Debate Sparks Over India-US Trade Deal and Russian Oil

Debate Sparks Over India-US Trade Deal and Russian Oil

 India
2
First and most important quality of leadership is to be able to communicate your thoughts clearly to at least 10 people: PM Modi to students.

First and most important quality of leadership is to be able to communicate ...

 India
3
Dramatic Abduction of Venezuelan Politician Unfolds

Dramatic Abduction of Venezuelan Politician Unfolds

 Global
4
Italy's Debut in T20 World Cup: A Clash Against Scotland

Italy's Debut in T20 World Cup: A Clash Against Scotland

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026