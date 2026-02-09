Left Menu

Seahawks Spoil Patriots' Record Bid with Decisive Victory

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in the NFL championship game, preventing the Patriots from securing a record seventh Super Bowl title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 08:59 IST
The Seattle Seahawks claimed a significant victory over the New England Patriots, winning 29-13 in the NFL championship game.

This win denied the Patriots their pursuit of a record seventh Super Bowl title, a historic achievement that now remains unfulfilled due to the Seahawks' formidable performance.

Held on Sunday, the game highlighted the Seahawks' prowess on the field, cementing their place in NFL history with this decisive triumph.

