Kerala's Paddy Bonus Controversy: A Clash Over Farmers' Incentives

The political clash over paddy bonuses in Kerala has intensified as BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging for the withdrawal of a directive that discourages additional incentives to paddy farmers. This move has sparked a heated debate between the Central and state governments.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the Kerala government of neglecting paddy farmers' welfare, emphasizing a lack of financial support and an inadequate procurement framework. With rising debts among farmers, the Kerala BJP insists that the state's policies do not cater adequately to the unique farming conditions prevalent in Kerala.

The Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has condemned the directive as an unfriendly gesture to its farmers and alleged that it could pave the way for American agricultural imports. Instead, Vijayan advocates for existing farmer incentives as crucial to maintaining food security in the state.

