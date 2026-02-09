Kalyan Jewellers Shines with 90% Profit Surge

Shares in Kalyan Jewellers India surged by nearly 12% on Monday following a substantial 90.36% rise in consolidated net profits, reaching Rs 416.29 crore for Q3 December 2025. The stock's value leapt 11.86% to Rs 424.85 on the BSE.

This financial achievement was mirrored on the NSE, where shares increased 11.69% to Rs 424.70 each. The 30-share BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices also reflected growth, climbing significantly in morning trading.

Kalyan Jewellers disclosed in a statement that its revenue from operations grew by 42.11%, hitting Rs 10,343.41 crore, compared to Rs 7,278.09 crore the previous year. The company's international revenue reported a 38% increase, illustrating robust global performance.

