Purple Finance’s Strategic Investor Confidence Boost

Purple Finance, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), is set to raise Rs 69.30 crore through the issuance of 1.26 crore equity warrants at Rs 55 each, pending regulatory approvals. This decision was made during the board meeting on February 6, as per the company's regulatory filing.

The firm highlighted that the continuous involvement of both existing and new investors signifies increased confidence in Purple Finance's business model, strong governance, and long-term growth prospects. These funds will enhance their capital base for further expansion.

Having adopted a phased capital-raising strategy since its 2024 listing, Purple Finance has strategically boosted its funds through various means, reaching assets under management of Rs 210 crore with 45 branches nationwide and a dedicated workforce of 430 by January 2026.