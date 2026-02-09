Yogi Adityanath Appeals for Orderly Budget Session in UP Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to the Opposition to maintain decorum and avoid disruptions during the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly. He addressed the media before the session, highlighting the presentation of an economic survey to document the state's progress toward becoming a key player in the Indian economy.

Speaking on the role of the legislature in democracy, CM Adityanath remarked, "The legislature thrives on dialogue rather than disruptions, which dilute important issues." Following the Governor's address, the government plans to present an economic survey, a first for any state government, showcasing Uttar Pradesh's shift from a 'BIMARU' state to an economic frontrunner.

The Chief Minister stressed the survey's significance in informing both public representatives and citizens about Uttar Pradesh's economic advancements. With the Budget session set to commence today, it includes major agenda items such as the Governor's address and the presentation of the 2026-27 General Budget on February 11. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana assured equal opportunities for both ruling and opposition members to voice their concerns, highlighting the session's focus on public welfare.

