Lok Sabha Turmoil: Opposition Demands Disrupt Budget Discussions

On Monday, the Lok Sabha was engulfed in chaos as Opposition members disrupted the proceedings, demanding a debate on the controversial India-US interim trade agreement. Consequently, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the session until noon, just moments after its commencement.

The chaos overshadowed the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with Opposition parties expressing their intention to table a no-confidence motion against Speaker Birla. Despite congratulating the victorious Under-19 Indian cricket team, Speaker Birla's appeals for order were drowned by the continuing protests.

The Opposition's growing dissent has paralyzed legislative functions, with repeated attempts to bring attention to pivotal issues, including the budget discussions, which are now expected to be contentious and interrupted further.

(With inputs from agencies.)