Lok Sabha Turmoil: Opposition Demands Disrupt Budget Discussions
Lok Sabha proceedings were halted as uproar ensued over the India-US interim trade deal, leading Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the house. The Opposition pledged a no-confidence motion against the Speaker and planned to raise Budget queries. The session has faced repeated disruptions, affecting crucial legislative discussions.
On Monday, the Lok Sabha was engulfed in chaos as Opposition members disrupted the proceedings, demanding a debate on the controversial India-US interim trade agreement. Consequently, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the session until noon, just moments after its commencement.
The chaos overshadowed the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with Opposition parties expressing their intention to table a no-confidence motion against Speaker Birla. Despite congratulating the victorious Under-19 Indian cricket team, Speaker Birla's appeals for order were drowned by the continuing protests.
The Opposition's growing dissent has paralyzed legislative functions, with repeated attempts to bring attention to pivotal issues, including the budget discussions, which are now expected to be contentious and interrupted further.
