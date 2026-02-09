Left Menu

Teachers' Influence: Modi Champions Education and Self-Improvement at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significant role of teachers in shaping students' lives during the Pariksha Pe Charcha event. He highlighted personal experiences and advised students on exam preparation. The 2026 edition expanded PPC to a nationwide initiative, featuring diverse regional interactions, including a unique session aboard a Brahmaputra River cruise.

Teachers' Influence: Modi Champions Education and Self-Improvement at Pariksha Pe Charcha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the pivotal role teachers play in molding students' futures, drawing from his own educational experiences, during the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. Addressing students and parents, Modi emphasized guidance from educators and families as fundamental to achieving success.

Modi reflected on his formative years, attributing his interest in physical fitness and intellectual pursuits to his teachers' influence. He noted the significance of Pariksha Pe Charcha as a holistic platform, extending beyond exam preparation, to discuss stress and life expectations openly.

Encouraging students to manage exam stress, Modi advised regular writing practice and sufficient rest, highlighting their importance for mental well-being. The Prime Minister also stressed continuous self-improvement, calling it essential for personal progress. The 2026 edition of the program expanded to multiple locations across India, marking a pan-India outreach effort.

