Opposition Targets Lok Sabha Speaker Amidst Chaos in Parliament
Opposition MPs plan a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging bias during parliamentary discussions. Contentious events include Rahul Gandhi's censored speech and ongoing disruption in the House. Further complications involve Speaker Birla urging PM Modi to avoid potential confrontations with opposition members.
Mounting tensions in the Indian Parliament have prompted opposition MPs to consider bringing a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Citing unsubstantiated bias, the opposition claims their grievances escalate from Speaker Birla's refusal to allow Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to speak during discussions on the President's Address.
Recent parliamentary sessions turned chaotic as Gandhi attempted to reference the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane. The situation devolved into further disorder when Birla barred Gandhi from citing the document. On a proactive note, Birla reportedly urged PM Narendra Modi to steer clear of the ongoing chaos due to fears of unprecedented actions from Congress MPs.
Today's parliamentary session saw a brief convening, halted by relentless opposition noise over issues like the proposed India-US interim trade framework. Despite Birla's appeals for decorum, slonggaering persisted, leading to procedural adjournments. Meanwhile, crucial discussions on the Union Budget 2026-27, laid out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were disrupted, highlighting the need for constructive debate.
