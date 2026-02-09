Left Menu

Opposition Targets Lok Sabha Speaker Amidst Chaos in Parliament

Opposition MPs plan a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging bias during parliamentary discussions. Contentious events include Rahul Gandhi's censored speech and ongoing disruption in the House. Further complications involve Speaker Birla urging PM Modi to avoid potential confrontations with opposition members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:52 IST
Opposition Targets Lok Sabha Speaker Amidst Chaos in Parliament
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mounting tensions in the Indian Parliament have prompted opposition MPs to consider bringing a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Citing unsubstantiated bias, the opposition claims their grievances escalate from Speaker Birla's refusal to allow Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to speak during discussions on the President's Address.

Recent parliamentary sessions turned chaotic as Gandhi attempted to reference the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane. The situation devolved into further disorder when Birla barred Gandhi from citing the document. On a proactive note, Birla reportedly urged PM Narendra Modi to steer clear of the ongoing chaos due to fears of unprecedented actions from Congress MPs.

Today's parliamentary session saw a brief convening, halted by relentless opposition noise over issues like the proposed India-US interim trade framework. Despite Birla's appeals for decorum, slonggaering persisted, leading to procedural adjournments. Meanwhile, crucial discussions on the Union Budget 2026-27, laid out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were disrupted, highlighting the need for constructive debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Highway Hazard: Chemical Tanker Blaze Averted

Highway Hazard: Chemical Tanker Blaze Averted

 India
2
Opposition Leader Challenges Government on Paddy Procurement Pledges

Opposition Leader Challenges Government on Paddy Procurement Pledges

 India
3
Stagnant Pond Tragedy Sparks Human Rights Commission Probe

Stagnant Pond Tragedy Sparks Human Rights Commission Probe

 India
4
Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Amidst Allegations of Voice Suppression

Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Amidst Allegations of Voice Suppression

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026