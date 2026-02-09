Opposition Disrupts Lok Sabha Over India-US Trade Agreement

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed persistent disruptions as opposition members called for a discussion on the India-US trade agreement. Despite repeated adjournments, less than 10 minutes of the session took place without any discussion.

The opposition, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is preparing a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of biased behavior, including unwarranted suspensions and denying opposition leaders the chance to speak.

Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor voiced their concerns, arguing for a discussion on the interim trade deal. Speaker Birla's refusal to entertain these requests led to further unrest, overshadowing a congratulatory moment for the Indian Under-19 cricket team.

