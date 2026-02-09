Opposition Disrupts Lok Sabha Over India-US Trade Agreement
Tensions rose in the Lok Sabha as opposition members repeatedly disrupted proceedings demanding a discussion on the India-US trade framework. With no legislative business conducted, the opposition plans a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, citing biased conduct and the unjust suspension of eight MPs.
The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed persistent disruptions as opposition members called for a discussion on the India-US trade agreement. Despite repeated adjournments, less than 10 minutes of the session took place without any discussion.
The opposition, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is preparing a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of biased behavior, including unwarranted suspensions and denying opposition leaders the chance to speak.
Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor voiced their concerns, arguing for a discussion on the interim trade deal. Speaker Birla's refusal to entertain these requests led to further unrest, overshadowing a congratulatory moment for the Indian Under-19 cricket team.
