Japan Raises Alarm Over Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence

The Japanese government has expressed deep concern about the potential impact of a 20-year imprisonment sentence for Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai on the region's freedom of speech, according to government spokesperson Minoru Kihara.

  • Country:
  • Japan

The Japanese government has voiced serious concerns over a potential 20-year prison sentence for Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai. Officials fear this could threaten the region's freedom of speech, as emphasized by top government spokesperson Minoru Kihara on Monday.

Lai, a prominent media figure, has been an outspoken critic of Beijing, and his sentencing is seen as a significant test of Hong Kong's promised autonomy and democratic freedoms. Japan's response indicates the international ramifications of Lai's imprisonment on global perceptions of Hong Kong.

This development comes amid strained relations between the Chinese central government and territories seeking to maintain separate systems, with officials around the world paying close attention to the unfolding situation in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

