Gujarat Declares 2025 as Urban Development Year: Aiming for Greener Cities and Enhanced Living Standards

The Gujarat government has officially declared 2025 as the Urban Development Year, adopting the motto 'Earning Well, Living Well' to enhance urban infrastructure and elevate citizens' quality of life. This ambitious initiative strives for sustainable urban planning and development across the state.

Key initiatives include large-scale tree plantations, targeting 99 lakh trees with nearly 90 lakh already planted, and the disposal of 100 tonnes of legacy waste. Furthermore, over 240 hectares of new green spaces, such as gardens and sponge parks for rainwater harvesting, are being developed. The government has completed 146 of the 340 targeted projects.

In addition, the 'Catch the Rain' initiative aims to boost rainwater harvesting capacity, with systems developed across multiple municipalities. Solar projects are also being launched to promote renewable energy and reduce emissions. Alongside these, 20 Reuse of Treated Wastewater projects are underway, making 656 MLD of water available for reuse. These efforts align with Gujarat's vision of advancing urban cleanliness and contributing to a prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)