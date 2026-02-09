Left Menu

Kanpur VIP Road Crash: Businessman's Son and Luxury Car Create Chaos

A Lamborghini accident on Kanpur's VIP Road left multiple people injured and a motorcycle damaged. The car was driven by Shivam Mishra, son of businessman KK Mishra. Police have initiated a thorough investigation, and action is being taken to ensure lawful consequences, emphasizing equality before the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:45 IST
Kanpur VIP Road Crash: Businessman's Son and Luxury Car Create Chaos
Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Kanpur have identified Shivam Mishra as the driver involved in a high-profile Lamborghini accident on VIP Road, which resulted in several injuries and damages to a parked motorcycle. The vehicle, belonging to the son of local businessman KK Mishra, has been impounded by the police.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed the identity of Shivam Mishra, highlighting that he was assisted from the car by bouncers following the crash. Mishra is reportedly hospitalized, and police teams have been dispatched to his residence for further investigation. Legal action is expected, with officials reiterating the law applies equally to all individuals.

In the aftermath of the incident, BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi stressed the significance of equal legal treatment, while dismissing claims of preferential treatment. An FIR has been registered naming Shivam Mishra as the accused, as officials strive for accountability amid political rhetoric, especially with upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

