Manipur Unrest: CM Singh Appeals for Peace Amid Escalating Tensions

Amid escalating violence in Manipur's Urkhul district, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh personally visited the injured, who are receiving treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences. During his visit, CM Singh emphasized the importance of maintaining 'peace and harmony' and urged all sections of society to engage in dialogue and exercise restraint to prevent further escalation of tensions.

Earlier the same day, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Ukhrul Assembly Constituency MLA Ram Muivah, and Saikul Assembly Constituency MLA Kimneo Hangshing Haokip visited the violence-stricken area of Litan Sareikhong. The visit followed a clash reported between members of the Tangkhul and Kuki communities, which resulted in over 20 houses being set ablaze along with the destruction of three four-wheeler vehicles.

In response to the unrest, security forces have been deployed in large numbers to maintain order and prevent further conflict. Official sources mentioned prohibitory orders have been recently implemented, while local residents from both communities have started relocating to safer areas. Ongoing tensions have been further compounded by recent clashes between security forces and a mob in Manipur's Tuibong area, which led to a nine-hour confrontation and prompted a complete shutdown in the region. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation and urging the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)