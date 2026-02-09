Germany to Charge Renewables for Grid Access in New Energy Push

The German government has announced plans to impose fees on renewable energy companies for grid connections, according to a draft law revealed by Reuters. This shift intends to tackle the increasing demand for grid expansion.

Currently, companies can connect on a first-come-first-served basis. However, the economic and energy ministry's draft law states this system is strained by a flood of requests, particularly from large-scale battery storage applicants, overwhelming grid operators and hindering other applicants.

Despite criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump, Germany is steadfast in its green energy agenda. Notably, last year, renewable energy surpassed fossil fuels in electricity production within the EU.