Left Menu

LIC Mutual Fund Launches First Women-Centric Branch to Boost Female Investment

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management has launched a women-centric branch in South Delhi, becoming the first in the country aimed at encouraging women's participation in mutual fund investments. This initiative seeks to bridge the gender gap in investments by fostering financial ownership among women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:31 IST
LIC Mutual Fund Launches First Women-Centric Branch to Boost Female Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management inaugurated its first women-centric branch in South Delhi on Monday. This groundbreaking initiative aims to increase women's participation in mutual fund investing, marking a historic move in India's finance sector. The branch is fully staffed and managed by women.

By establishing this dedicated space, LIC Mutual Fund hopes to empower women to take control of their financial futures. Ravi Kumar Jha, Managing Director & CEO, emphasized that the branch offers a platform for women to learn about investments and make informed decisions with confidence.

The South Delhi region, a key market for mutual funds, boasts an estimated assets under management (AUM) of Rs 1.30 lakh crore. As of December 2025, LIC Mutual Fund's AUM in this area was around Rs 200 crore. This initiative is part of the company's broader strategy to promote gender equality in financial investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kalyan Jewellers' Shares Soar After Impressive Q3 Profit Surge

Kalyan Jewellers' Shares Soar After Impressive Q3 Profit Surge

 India
2
Instagram and YouTube Face Legal Exam Over Addictive Designs

Instagram and YouTube Face Legal Exam Over Addictive Designs

 Global
3
Pioneering the Future of Digital Trust: AuthBridge and Vibrium AI's Game-Changing Partnership

Pioneering the Future of Digital Trust: AuthBridge and Vibrium AI's Game-Cha...

 India
4
Health Giants Make Bold Moves Amid Legal and Market Shakeups

Health Giants Make Bold Moves Amid Legal and Market Shakeups

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026