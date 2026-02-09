LIC Mutual Fund Launches First Women-Centric Branch to Boost Female Investment

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management inaugurated its first women-centric branch in South Delhi on Monday. This groundbreaking initiative aims to increase women's participation in mutual fund investing, marking a historic move in India's finance sector. The branch is fully staffed and managed by women.

By establishing this dedicated space, LIC Mutual Fund hopes to empower women to take control of their financial futures. Ravi Kumar Jha, Managing Director & CEO, emphasized that the branch offers a platform for women to learn about investments and make informed decisions with confidence.

The South Delhi region, a key market for mutual funds, boasts an estimated assets under management (AUM) of Rs 1.30 lakh crore. As of December 2025, LIC Mutual Fund's AUM in this area was around Rs 200 crore. This initiative is part of the company's broader strategy to promote gender equality in financial investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)