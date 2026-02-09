NGT Seeks Answers on Alleged Illegal Construction on Yamuna Floodplain

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has demanded explanations from various civic and administrative bodies in Delhi concerning allegations of illicit construction on the Yamuna River floodplain. This development comes amid substantial questions surrounding adherence to environmental regulations.

A Principal Bench of the Tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr. A Senthil Vel, has issued notices to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the District Magistrate, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The authorities are instructed to provide their responses through affidavits.

The case was initiated following a letter petition dated August 13, 2025, by Rohit Tyagi, a resident of Village Wazirabad, who alleged that construction activities were being conducted illegally on the floodplain. The Tribunal has scheduled the next hearing for April 20, 2026, and has requested detailed information regarding responsibility for the alleged activities.

