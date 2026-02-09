Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government on Debate Stalemate and Gen Naravane's Memoir

In a series of statements, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of avoiding Lok Sabha discussions on crucial topics, including the 2020 standoff with China. Gandhi challenged the government's reluctance to permit debate on the union budget, highlighting issues affecting farmers and alleging misinformation by the Defence Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:14 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government on Debate Stalemate and Gen Naravane's Memoir
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a continued critique of the current administration, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has avoided attending Lok Sabha sessions, fearing potential discussions on contentious topics like the 2020 China standoff, as written in former Army Chief MM Naravane's memoir.

Gandhi claims the government's reluctance to debate the union budget highlights concerns over the impact of the US deal on India's farmers. Stalemates in the House have resulted in multiple adjournments, with the opposition demanding Gandhi be allowed to make his intended remarks.

Accusing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of spreading misinformation about Naravane's book, Gandhi argues the Prime Minister is intimidated not by the opposition members, but by the truths they aim to reveal. The Congress leader insists on a level playing field, questioning the government's silence on allegations from BJP members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Bold Lunar Vision: A Self-Growing City

SpaceX's Bold Lunar Vision: A Self-Growing City

 Global
2
Bomb Threat Disrupts Patna Civil Court Proceedings

Bomb Threat Disrupts Patna Civil Court Proceedings

 India
3
Global Turmoil: Judicial Verdicts, Political Unrest, and International Relations

Global Turmoil: Judicial Verdicts, Political Unrest, and International Relat...

 Global
4
Germany Eyes Central Asia Amid EU Sanctions Speculation

Germany Eyes Central Asia Amid EU Sanctions Speculation

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026