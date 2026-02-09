Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government on Debate Stalemate and Gen Naravane's Memoir

In a continued critique of the current administration, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has avoided attending Lok Sabha sessions, fearing potential discussions on contentious topics like the 2020 China standoff, as written in former Army Chief MM Naravane's memoir.

Gandhi claims the government's reluctance to debate the union budget highlights concerns over the impact of the US deal on India's farmers. Stalemates in the House have resulted in multiple adjournments, with the opposition demanding Gandhi be allowed to make his intended remarks.

Accusing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of spreading misinformation about Naravane's book, Gandhi argues the Prime Minister is intimidated not by the opposition members, but by the truths they aim to reveal. The Congress leader insists on a level playing field, questioning the government's silence on allegations from BJP members.

(With inputs from agencies.)