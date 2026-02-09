Left Menu

India-U.S. Trade Framework: Winners, Losers, and What's Next

India and the United States revealed an interim trade deal framework aimed at reducing tariffs and enhancing economic collaboration. The agreement impacts several sectors, including agriculture and energy. While certain industries stand to benefit, such as poultry and tea exports, others face challenges due to increased imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:16 IST
In a significant move, India and the U.S. have unveiled a preliminary framework for a trade deal designed to lower tariffs and strengthen economic ties. The agreement aims to realign global supply chains while reconfiguring energy connections.

The framework has led to contention, particularly in the agricultural sector, where India has agreed to reduce barriers on some farm imports. This decision has prompted mixed reactions, benefiting the poultry sector with increased DDGS supplies yet affecting domestic oilseed processors and soybean farmers.

Moreover, duty-free imports of soyoil and cotton, regulated by quotas, aim to protect local producers. Additionally, concessions on apple and dry fruit imports maintain a safeguard for Indian farmers. Meanwhile, the trade pact offers an upside for Indian tea, coffee, and spice growers, who gain duty-free U.S. market access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

