India-U.S. Trade Framework: Winners, Losers, and What's Next

In a significant move, India and the U.S. have unveiled a preliminary framework for a trade deal designed to lower tariffs and strengthen economic ties. The agreement aims to realign global supply chains while reconfiguring energy connections.

The framework has led to contention, particularly in the agricultural sector, where India has agreed to reduce barriers on some farm imports. This decision has prompted mixed reactions, benefiting the poultry sector with increased DDGS supplies yet affecting domestic oilseed processors and soybean farmers.

Moreover, duty-free imports of soyoil and cotton, regulated by quotas, aim to protect local producers. Additionally, concessions on apple and dry fruit imports maintain a safeguard for Indian farmers. Meanwhile, the trade pact offers an upside for Indian tea, coffee, and spice growers, who gain duty-free U.S. market access.

(With inputs from agencies.)