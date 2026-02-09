Aditya Birla Housing Finance Boosts 'Housing for All' with PMAY-U 2.0

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, is intensifying its involvement in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0 to support India's 'Housing for All' initiative.

The housing finance entity provides first-time homebuyers with loans that cover up to 90% of the property's market value, with repayment periods extending to 30 years. The streamlined process, including flexible eligibility criteria and minimal documentation, simplifies access to housing finance.

With the goal of expanding formal housing finance, Aditya Birla Housing Finance aids in advancing India's affordable housing agenda, backed by strong credit ratings and extensive branch networks across India.

