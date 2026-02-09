Supreme Court Upholds Religious Restrictions at Thirupparankundram Dargah

The Supreme Court has upheld the Madras High Court's decision that restricts religious practices at the Sikandar Badusha Avuliya Dargah in the Nellithoppu area of the Thirupparankundram hills, Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The apex court confirmed that prayers could be offered only on Ramzan and Bakri-Id, denying daily prayer privileges.

The appeal to overturn the High Court's judgment was filed by M Imam Hussain, a devotee at the dargah, challenging the restrictions even though the court recognized the dargah's ownership of the 33-cent area. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale labeled the High Court's decision as 'balanced' and found no grounds for interference.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had also instructed the authorities of Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Dargah to limit the Santhanakoodu Urus festival to 50 attendees. State officials explained that permission for the festival, scheduled for January 6, would align with past approvals and would not extend to the Kandhoori Mahautsav.

