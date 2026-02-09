Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Religious Restrictions at Thirupparankundram Dargah

The Supreme Court has upheld the Madras High Court's 2025 ruling limiting religious activities at the Sikandar Badusha Avuliya Dargah in Tamil Nadu. Muslims can pray only during Ramzan and Bakri-Id, with a ban on daily prayers and animal sacrifices, following a challenged decision by worshipper M Imam Hussain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:54 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Religious Restrictions at Thirupparankundram Dargah
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has upheld the Madras High Court's decision that restricts religious practices at the Sikandar Badusha Avuliya Dargah in the Nellithoppu area of the Thirupparankundram hills, Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The apex court confirmed that prayers could be offered only on Ramzan and Bakri-Id, denying daily prayer privileges.

The appeal to overturn the High Court's judgment was filed by M Imam Hussain, a devotee at the dargah, challenging the restrictions even though the court recognized the dargah's ownership of the 33-cent area. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale labeled the High Court's decision as 'balanced' and found no grounds for interference.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had also instructed the authorities of Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Dargah to limit the Santhanakoodu Urus festival to 50 attendees. State officials explained that permission for the festival, scheduled for January 6, would align with past approvals and would not extend to the Kandhoori Mahautsav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Bold Lunar Vision: A Self-Growing City

SpaceX's Bold Lunar Vision: A Self-Growing City

 Global
2
Bomb Threat Disrupts Patna Civil Court Proceedings

Bomb Threat Disrupts Patna Civil Court Proceedings

 India
3
Global Turmoil: Judicial Verdicts, Political Unrest, and International Relations

Global Turmoil: Judicial Verdicts, Political Unrest, and International Relat...

 Global
4
Germany Eyes Central Asia Amid EU Sanctions Speculation

Germany Eyes Central Asia Amid EU Sanctions Speculation

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026