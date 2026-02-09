Left Menu

Rethinking HbA1c: Indian Diabetes Diagnosis Under the Lens

A Lancet Regional Health study suggests that the HbA1c test, a standard for diagnosing diabetes, may misdiagnose millions of Indians due to widespread anemia and blood disorders. Experts recommend combining tests and monitoring methods to avoid misclassification and improve healthcare precision.

Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study published in Lancet Regional Health highlights that the widely utilized HbA1c test, essential for diabetes diagnosis, may not provide accurate results for millions of Indians. This discrepancy is primarily due to the high prevalence of anemia, hemoglobinopathies, and red blood cell enzyme deficiencies in the region, which can skew the test results.

The research, led by Professor Anoop Misra, questions the reliability of the HbA1c test as a sole metric for diagnosing and managing type 2 diabetes in South Asia. It outlines how conditions affecting hemoglobin, such as anemia and genetic disorders, can alter HbA1c values, potentially leading to misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, impacting timely patient care.

Experts emphasize a more holistic approach to diabetes testing, combining HbA1c with oral glucose tolerance tests (OGTT), self-monitoring of blood glucose, and other hematologic evaluations. This combined method aims to offer a clearer picture of diabetes risk and refine public health strategies, tailored to resource availability and individual patient risk factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

