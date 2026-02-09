Left Menu

Financial Implications of Reverting to Old Pension Scheme

Minister Pankaj Chaudhary highlighted the financial strain posed by the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) on State finances, contrasting it with the National Pension System (NPS). Scheduled Commercial Banks and Public Sector Banks recorded high profits, and India's external debt remained well-managed, reflecting effective fiscal policies.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The reversion of several Indian states to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) from the National Pension System (NPS) is expected to place significant financial strain on their budgets, according to Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary's statement to Parliament on Monday. This move could potentially impact their capital expenditure and create long-term fiscal liabilities.

Chaudhary cited audit reports highlighting that OPS, an unfunded pension plan, may lead to increased fiscal liabilities over time. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reports indicate that while reversion might yield short-term fiscal savings, it risks escalating unfunded pension liabilities in the future.

Despite these concerns, Commercial and Public Sector Banks posted record net profits. Additionally, India's external debt management remains solid, thanks to a prudent government policy focusing on sustainable loans and diversified currency composition, Chaudhary reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

