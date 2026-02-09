Left Menu

Assam Rifles' Major Crackdown on Illegal Ganja Cultivation in Tripura

Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Forest Department, destroyed 1.75 lakh ganja saplings in Boxanagar, South of Agartala, Tripura. This operation is part of a broader crackdown on illegal cannabis cultivation in the region, emphasizing concerted efforts to eliminate the drug menace.

Assam Rifles destroy 1.75 lakh ganja saplings in Tripura (Photo/Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intensified crackdown against the drug threat, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Forest Department, executed a significant operation targeting illicit ganja cultivation in Boxanagar, approximately 41 kilometers south of Agartala, Tripura. The team dismantled about 1.75 lakh ganja plants spread across 50 acres, with the destroyed contraband valued at ₹25.72 crore.

This operation underscores the efficacy of intelligence-led actions and highlights the robust partnership between Assam Rifles and local authorities. The unit remains unwavering in its mission to eradicate illegal narcotic activities and protect the youth and broader community from the perils associated with drug misuse.

Earlier, a major operation in the Dulunga forest area under Sonamura subdivision led to the eradication of over five lakh ganja plants on February 1, marking a key victory against illegal cannabis cultivation in the region. Security forces, guided by confidential tips, conducted the operation from morning till evening, razing 92 different plots over 170 acres; the seized plants were estimated at around ₹75 crore.

Adding to these efforts, security forces uprooted illegal plantations across 65 acres in Sonamura on January 29. With accurate intelligence, a joint team carried out a nine-hour raid through Kamalanagar, Krishnadola, Dulunga, and Bijoy Nagar, eliminating 1.80 lakh mature plants valued at around ₹27 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

