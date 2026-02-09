Left Menu

Raghav Chadha Demands Abolition of LTCG Tax to Boost Investments

AAP member Raghav Chadha urged the government to abolish the long-term capital gains tax for investors to boost household wealth. During the Union Budget debate, he emphasized protecting worker wages and proposed blockchain for property records. Chadha highlighted concerns over health budgets and foreign investor exits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:09 IST
In a significant address at the Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha made a fervent plea for abolishing the long-term capital gains tax on equities, which he believes would enhance household wealth and divert savings into more productive investments. This was a central part of Chadha's intervention on the Union Budget 2026-27 discussions.

Chadha raised concerns about wage protection, highlighting the need for statutory inflation-based wage adjustments for India's formal workforce, which lacks the benefits that government employees enjoy. He pointed out that the Securities Transaction Tax increase further disincentivizes investors already burdened by the LTCG.

Chadha also addressed public healthcare spending, advocating for increased allocations to match global standards. He recommended using blockchain for land records to reduce fraud and stressed understanding FII exits despite increased NRI investment limits. Absence of changes in income tax slabs for the middle class was also a notable point of disappointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

