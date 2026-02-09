Indian Farmers Secure New Global Paths: A Diplomatic Breakthrough with the US

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded a new agreement with the US as a milestone in safeguarding farmers' interests. In a significant address, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to farmers' welfare, ensuring their concerns are fully addressed.

Chouhan described the agreement as a triumph of diplomacy, positioning India's farmers for increased development and growth. He emphasized that the deal would open up broader global markets, particularly the United States and 27 European nations, enhancing farmers' income through expanded exports.

The minister criticized opposition leaders for their perceived negativity towards the deal, recalling India's slip in economic rankings under past regimes. He asserted no key agricultural commodities would be compromised, with protections over major produce and a focus on exporting spices duty-free.

(With inputs from agencies.)