HIMUDA's Ambitious Push: Affordable Housing and Urban Development in Himachal

On Monday, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani chaired a pivotal meeting of the Board of Directors of the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA), underscoring the state government's dedication to expanding affordable housing and systematically developing townships across the region.

In a robust session, the Board green-lighted initial tasks for crucial projects, backed by a Rs. 5 crore budget, including a proposed Him Chandigarh Township at Sheetalpur in Baddi, a new township at Morni Hills in Pachhad, and a township planned near Kangra Airport at Lunj.

The ventures are expected to modernize urban landscapes and foster residential zones in growth hotspots. Dharmani highlighted the Jathia Devi project near Shimla, set to unveil 919 units on 21 bighas with a Rs. 1,327 crore investment, designed to ease Shimla's congestion and invigorate economic activity in surrounding areas.

The Board also made notable policy shifts, allocating a special quota of housing for sports medalists and bravery award recipients, and endorsing commercial projects, such as a shopping complex in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur. Additional development in Kangra's Shree Jwala Ji Shakti Vihar Colony was approved, alongside policy reforms like the Land Pooling, Buy-Back, and Redevelopment Policies to optimize housing development and asset management.

Attendees included HIMUDA Vice Chairman Yashwant Chhajta, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, and other senior officials, reflecting the collaboration among diverse departments and stakeholders in executing these ambitious plans. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)