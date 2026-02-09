Left Menu

HIMUDA's Ambitious Push: Affordable Housing and Urban Development in Himachal

Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani led a HIMUDA meeting focusing on affordable housing and urban development across Himachal Pradesh. Initiatives include Rs. 5 crore township projects and reserved housing for medalists and awardees. Key projects aim to alleviate congestion in Shimla and boost economic growth in peripheral areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:58 IST
HIMUDA's Ambitious Push: Affordable Housing and Urban Development in Himachal
Himachal minister Rajesh Dharmani chairs HIMUDA Board meeting (Photo/DIPR HP) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani chaired a pivotal meeting of the Board of Directors of the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA), underscoring the state government's dedication to expanding affordable housing and systematically developing townships across the region.

In a robust session, the Board green-lighted initial tasks for crucial projects, backed by a Rs. 5 crore budget, including a proposed Him Chandigarh Township at Sheetalpur in Baddi, a new township at Morni Hills in Pachhad, and a township planned near Kangra Airport at Lunj.

The ventures are expected to modernize urban landscapes and foster residential zones in growth hotspots. Dharmani highlighted the Jathia Devi project near Shimla, set to unveil 919 units on 21 bighas with a Rs. 1,327 crore investment, designed to ease Shimla's congestion and invigorate economic activity in surrounding areas.

The Board also made notable policy shifts, allocating a special quota of housing for sports medalists and bravery award recipients, and endorsing commercial projects, such as a shopping complex in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur. Additional development in Kangra's Shree Jwala Ji Shakti Vihar Colony was approved, alongside policy reforms like the Land Pooling, Buy-Back, and Redevelopment Policies to optimize housing development and asset management.

Attendees included HIMUDA Vice Chairman Yashwant Chhajta, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, and other senior officials, reflecting the collaboration among diverse departments and stakeholders in executing these ambitious plans. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BCB Extends Gratitude Amidst T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Drama

BCB Extends Gratitude Amidst T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Drama

 Bangladesh
2
European Shares Soar Amid Earnings and M&A Surge

European Shares Soar Amid Earnings and M&A Surge

 Global
3
Mahayuti's Triumph: Maharashtra Poll Success Highlights Good Governance

Mahayuti's Triumph: Maharashtra Poll Success Highlights Good Governance

 India
4
Rijiju Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Disruptions

Rijiju Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Disruptions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026