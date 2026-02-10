Gold Shines as Dollar Dims: A Week of Economic Insights

Gold prices experienced a notable increase of 2% on Monday, driven by a weakening dollar as investors prepared for a significant week of U.S. economic data releases. The spot gold price reached $5,056.21 per ounce, pushing a 4% rally from the previous Friday, and spotlighting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

The U.S. future gold market echoed similar gains, closing 2% up at $5,079.40 per ounce. A decline in the U.S. dollar, down 0.8% to its lowest in over a week, provided overseas buyers with cheaper bullion. Analysts highlighted the importance of labor market data, as investors anticipate at least two rate cuts by 2026.

Meanwhile, China's central bank continued its gold acquisition for the 15th consecutive month, reinforcing market stability. Other metals like silver, platinum, and palladium showed dynamic movements with silver nearing historical highs due to potential supply deficits, while platinum and palladium saw modest gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)