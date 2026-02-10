Left Menu

Gold Shines as Dollar Dims: A Week of Economic Insights

Gold prices increased by 2% due to a weaker dollar amid upcoming U.S. economic data releases. Investors anticipate insights into Federal Reserve monetary policy, alongside China's prolonged gold-buying strategy. Silver and platinum saw gains with silver heading towards potential shortages, while palladium also experienced a price rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:51 IST
Gold Shines as Dollar Dims: A Week of Economic Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices experienced a notable increase of 2% on Monday, driven by a weakening dollar as investors prepared for a significant week of U.S. economic data releases. The spot gold price reached $5,056.21 per ounce, pushing a 4% rally from the previous Friday, and spotlighting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

The U.S. future gold market echoed similar gains, closing 2% up at $5,079.40 per ounce. A decline in the U.S. dollar, down 0.8% to its lowest in over a week, provided overseas buyers with cheaper bullion. Analysts highlighted the importance of labor market data, as investors anticipate at least two rate cuts by 2026.

Meanwhile, China's central bank continued its gold acquisition for the 15th consecutive month, reinforcing market stability. Other metals like silver, platinum, and palladium showed dynamic movements with silver nearing historical highs due to potential supply deficits, while platinum and palladium saw modest gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A National Concern

The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A National Concern

 Global
2
Legal Battle Over Detained Toddler's Medical Rights

Legal Battle Over Detained Toddler's Medical Rights

 Global
3
Starmer's Leadership Faces Crisis Amid Mandelson Controversy

Starmer's Leadership Faces Crisis Amid Mandelson Controversy

 Global
4
Yen Gains Momentum: Impact of Takaichi’s Election Win and U.S. Dollar Weakening

Yen Gains Momentum: Impact of Takaichi’s Election Win and U.S. Dollar Weaken...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026