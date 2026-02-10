Tragedy in Tripoli: Infrastructure Neglect Endangers Residents

The death toll from the collapse of residential structures in Tripoli, Lebanon, has tragically risen to 15. This news comes as civil defense authorities concluded search and rescue efforts, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

Major challenges stem from structural deterioration in the city, with municipal officials highlighting aging, neglected buildings. The Lebanese cabinet has announced an evacuation plan for 114 buildings deemed high-risk, earmarking a month for relocation efforts, with temporary aid from the government and relief organizations.

The Tripoli catastrophe underscores inadequate building maintenance driven by factors like poor oversight, restrictive rent laws, and a lack of repairs. Calls grow for intensified state intervention to address infrastructure deterioration and avert more disasters, as authorities work to support affected families with temporary shelter and housing allowances.