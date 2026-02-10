Left Menu

Bangladesh and U.S. Forge Monumental Trade Accord

Bangladesh and the U.S. have signed a pivotal trade agreement, slashing tariffs to 19% and lifting barriers on specific textiles and apparel. The accord fosters cooperation in industrial sectors while bolstering Bangladesh's commitment to labor rights and environmental protections, marking a historic step forward in bilateral trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 04:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 04:12 IST
Bangladesh and the United States have inked a major trade agreement, allowing for a reduction in U.S. tariffs to 19% on Bangladeshi exports. The deal, signed on Monday, offers significant exemptions, particularly for textiles and garments crafted with U.S. components. Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh's interim government acknowledged America's commitment to further economic collaboration.

The White House revealed that the deal includes preferential market access for an array of U.S. goods, spanning chemicals, machinery, and agricultural products. In a move to dismantle non-tariff barriers, Bangladesh will recognize U.S. standards for vehicle safety and food certification, and remove import limitations on remanufactured goods.

Economic ties are set to deepen with significant purchases, estimated at $3.5 billion in U.S. agricultural products and $15 billion in energy products over the next 15 years. Bangladesh Airlines plans to acquire 14 Boeing aircraft, highlighting bolstered aviation ties. This agreement sets the stage for Bangladesh to enhance labor rights and environmental stewardship, following extensive negotiations.

