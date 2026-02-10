Left Menu

Market Fluctuations as China Awaits Lunar New Year

Mainland China stocks remained steady as a communications sector surge counteracted property sector losses. Trade slowed before the Lunar New Year holiday while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose. Chinese leaders emphasized self-reliance in technology, and upcoming economic data could influence markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:03 IST
Market Fluctuations as China Awaits Lunar New Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Stock markets in mainland China showed little movement on Tuesday as gains in the communications sector balanced out the decline in property shares. Trading is slowing as the market approaches the long Lunar New Year holiday.

At midday, the Shanghai Composite Index fell fractionally by 0.02%, with the CSI300 Index ticking up by the same margin. Media stocks reacted positively to news of ByteDance's AI video model, pushing the CSI media sub-index up by 5.4%, and the film and TV sub-index by 10%.

Property shares, however, took a hit, with the CSI real estate sub-index dropping about 1.61%. Interest in the chemical and semi-cap equipment sectors is rising, buoyed by China's domestic AI advancements. With President Xi Jinping emphasizing technological self-reliance, future economic data releases, including China's January credit lending figures, could further sway markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceigall India's Stock Soars on Landmark Solar Project Win

Ceigall India's Stock Soars on Landmark Solar Project Win

 India
2
Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Profit Decline Amid New Labour Code Impact

Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Profit Decline Amid New Labour Code Impact

 India
3
India-US BTA: A Boost for Indian Farmers and Exports

India-US BTA: A Boost for Indian Farmers and Exports

 India
4
Jharkhand's Bold Move: Eradicating Elephantiasis by 2029

Jharkhand's Bold Move: Eradicating Elephantiasis by 2029

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026