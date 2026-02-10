Left Menu

ACME Solar Lands 220 MW Project in Morena Solar Park

ACME Solar Holdings has secured a 220 MW solar project with Battery Energy Storage System from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd. This project is part of a larger 440 MW tender for the Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh. It will incorporate solar and BESS technologies.

  • India

ACME Solar Holdings announced on Tuesday that it has successfully secured a 220 MW solar project, which includes a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL). The project forms part of a larger 440 MW tender issued for the Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The tender was issued following tariff-based competitive guidelines and saw an e-reverse auction conducted in September 2025. This innovative project requires a capacity utilisation factor of 35%, with provisions for 4 hours of peak supply, half of which will be in the morning and half in the evening.

For the evening peak hours, charging energy will come exclusively from the solar plant, whereas for the morning peak, the energy required will be supplied free of cost by the procurer overnight. Crucially, RUMSL will support the project by providing land and infrastructure necessary for energy evacuation above the 33 kV level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

