Union Budget 2026-27 Sparks Heated Debate in Parliament

In a session poised to stir intense debate, both Houses of Parliament are convening to discuss the Union Budget 2026-27. The Upper House resumes its deliberations, while the Lower House is primed to commence discussions following a prolonged stalemate between ruling and opposition factions.

In the Lok Sabha, attention will also turn to key reports. MPs Azad Kirti Jha and Robert Bruce C are scheduled to present findings from the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers. Further, Jitin Prasada will address the progression of recommendations from the Standing Committee on Commerce regarding the 'Comprehensive Strategy to Map Major Products and Countries to Maximise Exports and Minimise Imports'. Concurrently, in the Upper House, Rwngwra Narzary and Naresh Bansal will present reports from the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers.

MoS Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, will elaborate on the status of government actions following observations in the Fifth Report on crude oil import policies. Previously, Rajya Sabha's debate was ignited by a critique from former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who challenged the fiscal prudence of the government and highlighted stagnant investment trends. The budget, as presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, continues to face scrutiny amid accusations of neglecting rural and farming sectors, echoed by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

