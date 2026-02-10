Left Menu

Uttarakhand Gears Up for Kumbh Mela 2027 and Boosts Film Production Efforts

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi to discuss boosting arts and cinema in the state. Dhami also held a review meeting for Haridwar's Kumbh Mela 2027, emphasizing timely preparations, quality standards, and robust planning to ensure its success.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Central Board of Film Certification Chairman Prasoon Joshi to his residence, commending Joshi's contributions to literature and cinema. The two discussed enhancing Uttarakhand's cultural and film production landscape, with Dhami highlighting state efforts to make it a film-friendly destination.

During their dialogue, emphasis was placed on the rich cultural tapestry of Uttarakhand, including folk music and art, and the potential for film production. Chief Minister Dhami expressed high expectations for collaboration with Joshi in supporting cinema, literature, and cultural ventures in the region.

In a separate event, Chief Minister Dhami conducted a review meeting at the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Auditorium to ensure readiness for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar. He instructed officials to complete all preparations by October, maintaining the highest quality standards and ensuring robust security measures and infrastructure, including water, sanitation, and crowd management provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

