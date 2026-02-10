AstraZeneca's Bold Forecast: Eyeing Growth in U.S. and China

AstraZeneca is forecasting substantial growth in profit and sales by 2026, leveraging a growing demand for its cancer and cardiovascular treatments. The pharmaceutical giant targets significant expansion within the U.S. and Chinese markets.

In its latest predictions, the company expects overall revenue to climb by mid-to-high single-digit percentages this year, at constant currency rates.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca reported an 8% rise in sales and an 11% increase in profit in 2025, setting a strong precedent for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)