AstraZeneca's Bold Forecast: Eyeing Growth in U.S. and China

AstraZeneca anticipates significant profit and sales growth by 2026, driven by its cancer and cardiovascular treatments. The company is focused on expanding in the U.S. and China, projecting a mid-to-high single-digit revenue increase in 2026 and low double-digit core profit growth, following an 8% sales rise in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

AstraZeneca is forecasting substantial growth in profit and sales by 2026, leveraging a growing demand for its cancer and cardiovascular treatments. The pharmaceutical giant targets significant expansion within the U.S. and Chinese markets.

In its latest predictions, the company expects overall revenue to climb by mid-to-high single-digit percentages this year, at constant currency rates.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca reported an 8% rise in sales and an 11% increase in profit in 2025, setting a strong precedent for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

