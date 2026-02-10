Legal Battle: Drug Haul Accused Challenges Custody in Delhi High Court

In a high-stakes legal confrontation, Ritik Bajaj, facing charges in a massive drug trafficking case, has contested his arrest and custody in the Delhi High Court. Bajaj's legal team argues that procedural irregularities marred his detention, raising questions about its legality.

The courtroom drama took a turn when Justice Prateek Jalan recused himself from the proceedings, necessitating a reassignment of the case to be heard by another judge. The case is scheduled for Wednesday.

Advocate Prabhav Ralli, representing Bajaj, moved a plea alleging his client's arrest and subsequent remand orders were unconstitutional. With a habeas corpus petition filed due to alleged unlawful custody, the legal battle is set to continue as Bajaj seeks redressal for his claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)