Legal Battle: Drug Haul Accused Challenges Custody in Delhi High Court

Ritik Bajaj, accused in a significant drug case, has challenged his arrest and custody in the Delhi High Court. The plea questions the legality of his detention, alleging procedural lapses. The case was reassigned after Justice Prateek Jalan recused himself, with a hearing set before a different judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:44 IST
Delhi High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes legal confrontation, Ritik Bajaj, facing charges in a massive drug trafficking case, has contested his arrest and custody in the Delhi High Court. Bajaj's legal team argues that procedural irregularities marred his detention, raising questions about its legality.

The courtroom drama took a turn when Justice Prateek Jalan recused himself from the proceedings, necessitating a reassignment of the case to be heard by another judge. The case is scheduled for Wednesday.

Advocate Prabhav Ralli, representing Bajaj, moved a plea alleging his client's arrest and subsequent remand orders were unconstitutional. With a habeas corpus petition filed due to alleged unlawful custody, the legal battle is set to continue as Bajaj seeks redressal for his claims.

