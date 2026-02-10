AI Surge Drives Media Stocks Higher Amid Lunar New Year Lull

Mainland China stocks edged higher on Tuesday, primarily driven by gains in the communications sector as market activity tapered off ahead of the approaching Lunar New Year holiday.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.13%, and the CSI300 Index gained 0.11%. Notably, media shares soared due to enthusiasm surrounding ByteDance's AI video-generation technology, with the CSI media sub-index climbing 4.2% and film and TV shares surging 9.3%. However, property shares fell, marking a 2% drop in the CSI real estate sub-index.

In contrast, the chemicals and A-share semiconductor equipment sectors experienced increased investor interest, benefiting from the domestic AI growth cycle, according to UBS's James Wang. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index also saw gains, rising 0.58% as geopolitical tensions showed signs of easing with a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping. Additionally, President Xi emphasized the importance of self-reliance in science and technology as a cornerstone of China's development.Upcoming economic data releases, including lending figures, are anticipated by investors for potential market impacts.