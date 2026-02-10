Swift Action Saves Lives: Miyapur School Fire Contained

A fire broke out in the cellar of a Narayana school building in Miyapur, prompting swift intervention by Hyderabad fire officials. A fire vehicle from Kukatpally was dispatched promptly, successfully bringing the blaze under control.

Authorities ensured the safety of locals and students by evacuating them from the school building. Officials confirmed that no casualties have occurred.

While the fire has been contained, investigations into the cause of the incident are still underway. Further details are anticipated as officials continue to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)