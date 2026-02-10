Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

In Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala University became the epicenter of unrest as Students Federation of India (SFI) members protested against the Vice Chancellor's decision to allegedly withhold funds for the University Arts Festival. The protest forms part of a day-and-night campaign demanding solutions to various student grievances, including pending financial allowances.

Protestors insist that Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummel immediately allocate a budget of Rs 50 lakh for the university union's youth festival. Clashes erupted between police and protestors amid a large police presence as demonstrators pushed their way into the university building. This building accommodates the offices of top university officials, including the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar.

Despite being met with water cannons, SFI activists, affiliated with the ruling CPI(M), broke through police barricades, gaining entry to the campus where they voiced slogans against authority figures. Additionally, they spotlighted issues such as delayed travel allowances for sports students, fueling the protest's intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)