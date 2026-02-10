Left Menu

India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

A new report by Standard Chartered titled 'India and the Energy Transition' reveals optimism among Indian corporates about achieving net zero goals. Despite limited current engagement in sustainable finance, most businesses plan to increase investments in eco-friendly solutions. The report highlights the critical role of sustainable finance and carbon markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:53 IST
India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new report from Standard Chartered, 'India and the Energy Transition', reveals significant optimism among Indian corporates that the country will achieve its net zero aspirations. The survey, covering 40 businesses, found 83% have net zero strategies, with 98% planning to increase investments in sustainable solutions within five years.

The report identified sustainable finance and carbon markets as pivotal in driving decarbonisation efforts. Despite current engagement being limited—only 40% use sustainable finance solutions and 32% engage with carbon credits—future outlooks are positive. Approximately 86% of corporates plan to adopt sustainable finance, while 88% intend to enter the carbon credit market.

Corporate strategies also focus on renewable energy as vital for reducing fossil fuel reliance and boosting economic resilience. With power consumption set to rise, the report stresses the need for substantial investment in domestic power generation. Additionally, transport electrification trends show 83% of companies expect electric vehicles to dominate by 2050, underscoring the momentum in India's energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trinamool's Take: Navigating No-Confidence Motion

Trinamool's Take: Navigating No-Confidence Motion

 India
2
Charges Framed in High-Profile Murder Case of Former Maharashtra Minister

Charges Framed in High-Profile Murder Case of Former Maharashtra Minister

 India
3
House Panel Targets Major Health Insurers with Subpoenas

House Panel Targets Major Health Insurers with Subpoenas

 Global
4
Tragic Loss in Mathura: Family of Five Found Dead

Tragic Loss in Mathura: Family of Five Found Dead

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026